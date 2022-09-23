How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for September 16 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

We’re just over two weeks away from the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Philadelphia and the card will continue to take shape on tonight’s show. The company has also begun the build towards November’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia with the main event already in place. We’ll see how that match will be promoted beginning tonight.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, September 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make an appearance on tonight’s episode of Smackdown in the aftermath of the major news from last weekend. It was announced that Reigns would defend his belts against Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel and the company kickstarted the promotion for the spectacle by holding a press conference in Las Vegas last Saturday. We’ll see what the “Tribal Chief” has to say in addressing the social media influencer turned wrestler.

Speaking of the Bloodline, the Usos will put the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line tonight when facing the Ridge Holland and Butch of the Brawling Brutes. The challengers earned this opportunity by winning the No. 1 contender Fatal Four-Way match in the main event of last week’s show. We’ll find out if we’ll actually get new champions or if the Usos’ year-long reign will continue.

Also on the show, we’ll continue to hear from Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey ahead of their championship match at Extreme Rules. Morgan emphasized last week that she wasn’t afraid of Rousey and upped the stakes by making it an Extreme Rules match. We’ll also get Braun Strowman having his first official match since his return by going one-on-one with Otis.

Oh yeah, and there’s the growing mystery over the White Rabbit. We’ll most likely see more tonight.