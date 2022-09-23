Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three questions heading into September 23 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City tonight as the company continues the march towards Extreme Rules in just over two weeks.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Friday Night Smackdown. I’ll ask a few pertaining to tonight’s episode.

How will Roman Reigns address Logan Paul?

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make an appearance on tonight’s episode of Smackdown in the aftermath of the major news from last weekend. It was announced that Reigns would defend his belts against Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel and the company kickstarted the promotion for the spectacle by holding a press conference in Las Vegas last Saturday.

So what will the champ say when addressing this match with Paul? This is the first time during his two-year reign where he’ll defend his belts against a non-wrestler and he has to be feeling a little bit cocky. We’ll see.

Who will win the WWE Tag Team Championship match?

The Usos will put the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line tonight when facing the Ridge Holland and Butch of the Brawling Brutes. The challengers earned this opportunity by winning the No. 1 contender Fatal Four-Way match in the main event of last week’s show.

Will we actually get new tag champs tonight? Given that the Usos’ reign has lasted over a year now, it most likely won’t end on a random episode of Smackdown. However, Solo Sikoa was forced to relinquish the North American Championship on Tuesday’s episode of NXT. Could that be the start of the Bloodline finally losing their belts?

Who is behind the White Rabbit gimmick?

If you haven’t picked up on it, we’ve been getting some cryptic things going on at live WWE shows for the past week. Beginning with last week’s episode of Smackdown, the lights went out during a commercial break while an A cappella version of “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane started playing. The same thing reportedly happened during the house shows over the weekend and on Raw the following Monday.

Also on Raw, they subtly displayed a QR code during a backstage segment involving Austin Theory, leading to this website.

Most people online have theorized this is setting up the return of Bray Wyatt, who has been rumored to make his return to the WWE for months. Or could it be a red herring for something else? We’ll follow along for the ride.