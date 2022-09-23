How to watch AEW Grand Slam Rampage via live stream, what to watch on September 23

AEW returns to your screens tonight with a special two-hour edition of Rampage on TNT. This is the Grand Slam episode of Rampage, a continuation of Wednesday’s spectacular from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City that saw Jon Moxley recapture the AEW World Championship. This episode was taped following that show so as always, beware of spoilers.

Eight matches have been lined up for this special two-hour show and you’ll want to tune in.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, September 23

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

There’s a wide variety of matches for tonight’s show with plenty of celebrity involvement. FTW Champion Hook will team up with NYC rap legend Action Bronson to face Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society. TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend her title against Diamante, who will be accompanied by legendary Miami rapper Trina.

The show will also feature Sting and Darby Allin facing the House of Black in a no disqualification match Eddie Kingston settling both his on-screen and backstage beef with Sammy Guevara and Ricky Starks will face Powerhouse Hobbs in a Lights Out match. We’ll also get a “Golden Ticket” Battle Royale, where the winner will receive an AEW World Championship match in the near future.