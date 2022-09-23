Pick on the Total for the Tigers-White Sox game on September 23

The Chicago White Sox’s playoff hope are hanging by a thread and are in need of a big weekend at home against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox (-180, 7.5)

The Tigers give Eduardo Rodriguez the start, who’s ERA is 6.04 across four starts in September with five home runs allowed in that span.

The Tigers bullpen for the season ranks ninth in the league in ERA, but this has fallen to 24th since August began with a mark of 4.84.

Lucas Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, who’s had struggles in Chicago with a 6.61 ERA, an opponents batting of .313, and 1.8 home runs per nine innings allowed at home this season.

The White Sox offense are averaging 4.8 runs per game in Giolito’s starts this season and are third in the league in total runs scored the past 30 games.

With the Tigers bullpen wearing down as the season rolls on and the White Sox leading the American League in batting average since the All-Star break, Friday’s series opener should yield a high score affair.

The Play: Tigers vs. White Sox Over 7.5

