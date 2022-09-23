Akron Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Akron Marathon will be held on Saturday, September 24. The action will get started bright and early at 7 a.m. ET. This race is a USATF Certified Course and is a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon. An official guide for the 2022 Akron Marathon can be found here.

Start time

The race will start at 7 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The only way to catch this race will be to view it in person. You can download the Akron Marathon Race Series App to track an individual racer. There will be four separate spectator locations, including the start and finish lines and then at the 3.7-mile mark and 11.3-mile marker.

Course map

The marathon will start at 1 S High Street in Akron, Ohio. Competitors will have 6.5 hours to complete the marathon and will have a continuous pace of 14:53 min/mile.

A complete course map can be found here.

Weather

Courtesy of AccuWeather, the high for Akron, Ohio is expected to be 67 with a low of 57. The weather description reads “times of sun and clouds” and there is a 25% chance of rain. It will likely be in the 50s when the race gets underway and won’t have much chance to heat up as the event continues.

Prize money

The Open Men’s and Open Women’s divisions will pay out $2,500 to first place, $1,500 to second and $1,000 to third. The Masters Men and Women will earn $500 for first, $375 for second and $250 for third place.

Who won the last race?

23-year-old Nick Stricklen finished the 2021 Akron Marathon the fastest in a time of 2:25:07. He was followed by Dylan Garritano (2:27:30) and Israel Merkle (2:28:08).

The fastest female runner was Teresa Ferguson, who finished 35th among all competitors in 3:18:45. Greer Rothermel was right on her heels, finishing at 3:18:52, and Taylor Warrick finished third fastest in 3:26:40.