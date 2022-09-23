Last second fumble on TNF causes havoc for fantasy footballers

If you are a Steelers fan, you were already feeling a little depressed as your team tried the Boston College Band play with time running out in a futile effort to pull victory from the jaws of defeat. But, if you also had Najee Harris on you fantasy football team or were facing the Browns D/ST or had a teaser bet the wrong way, that last play was also painful.

.@Browns score on the final play of the game! pic.twitter.com/ZGoGTzrv7c — NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2022

You’ll notice the same script play out above that usually plays out when teams try to lateral their way down the field, disaster. And unfortunately for many, a fumble credited to Najee Harris and the Browns scoring a touchdown was not on your bingo card of nice things that could happen in the last few seconds of the game.

The fantasy impact of the final play of last night's game (standard settings):



▫️Browns D/ST: TD, FR = +8 points

▫️Diontae Johnson: 1 catch, 8 yards = +1.8 points

▫️Najee Harris: -4 yards, fumble = -2.6 points

▫️Chase Claypool: -6 yards = -.6 points



Gonna swing some matchups. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 23, 2022

The Browns ended up winning 29-17 and as fantasy managers went to check their scores, some weren’t too on board with the scoring. Yahoo had to go on copy and paste damage control.

Thankfully, we have a lot more games and fantasy players left to disappoint us, so onward and upward!