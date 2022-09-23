Marketplace Happy Hour - Terms & Conditions

Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, and WA. Number of NFTs needed to fill roster varies by contest. Prizes include real money. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on NFTs held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at https://www.draftkings.com/nftgames and https://marketplace.draftkings.com/. This offer is only available to the first 10,000 verified and eligible DraftKings Marketplace patrons who purchase any MOMENTUM Pack via Primary Sale. Players have until 7:00 PM ET on Friday 9/23/22, to purchase. If you are one of the first 10,000 verified and eligible patrons, you will receive your one (1) Free Core Promo Pack for Reignmakers Football. The Core Promo Pack will be airdropped into your account and viewable in your portfolio by 5:00 PM ET on 9/27/22. The Core Promo Pack is not eligible for resale/transfer.