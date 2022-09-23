Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell a game time decision vs. FAU Saturday

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell has been designated as a gametime decision for Saturday’s game against Florida Atlantic with an unspecified injury, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. The senior signal-caller sustained the injury during last Saturday’s 32-29 road loss at Syracuse. If he’s unable to go, backup Austin Burton will take his place.

O’Connell has been excellent in Purdue’s pass happy offense so far this season and is currently fifth in the nation in passing. Through three games, he has completed 64.2% of his passes for exactly 1,000 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception on the stat sheet. He seemingly secured a victory for Purdue last Saturday by throwing the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute. However, the Boilermakers jammed themselves up with a series of costly penalties that set up Syracuse to pull ahead in the waning moments of the game.

Purdue enters Saturday’s home contest against FAU as a 16.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.