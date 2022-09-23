Robert Williams undergoes knee procedure, will resume basketball activities in 8-12 weeks

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is expected to miss 8-12 weeks after undergoing a knee surgery to clean up damage from issues he had last season, according to the team. Williams battled knee problems late in the postseason but managed to play through the pain as the Celtics attempted to win the NBA Finals.

#NEBHInjuryReport Robert Williams underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in his left knee. Williams is expected to return to basketball activities in 8-12 weeks. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 23, 2022

It’s been a rough few weeks for Boston ahead of what many expected to be a championship season. First, forward Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL while playing for the Italian national team. Then, Williams’ procedure was announced. Most recently, head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season due to team violations from inappropriate conduct with a female staffer. The Celtics named Joe Mazzulla as the interim coach for this year.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Boston is still the odds-on favorite to win the NBA title at +550. The Celtics have maintained this position for a while, and acquiring Malcolm Brogdon only bolstered the team further. We’ll see how Boston looks out of the gate with these recent setbacks, and what impact Williams could have when he does return.