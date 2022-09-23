 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Robert Williams undergoes knee procedure, will resume basketball activities in 8-12 weeks

Williams is a key part of Boston’s rotation for the 2022-23 season.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game One
Robert Williams III of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Brooklyn Nets in Game One of the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center at Barclays Center on May 22, 2021 in New York City.
Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is expected to miss 8-12 weeks after undergoing a knee surgery to clean up damage from issues he had last season, according to the team. Williams battled knee problems late in the postseason but managed to play through the pain as the Celtics attempted to win the NBA Finals.

It’s been a rough few weeks for Boston ahead of what many expected to be a championship season. First, forward Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL while playing for the Italian national team. Then, Williams’ procedure was announced. Most recently, head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season due to team violations from inappropriate conduct with a female staffer. The Celtics named Joe Mazzulla as the interim coach for this year.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Boston is still the odds-on favorite to win the NBA title at +550. The Celtics have maintained this position for a while, and acquiring Malcolm Brogdon only bolstered the team further. We’ll see how Boston looks out of the gate with these recent setbacks, and what impact Williams could have when he does return.

