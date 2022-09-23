Reports: Taylor Swift to perform at Super Bowl 57 halftime show

While we’re just under five months away from Super Bowl 57, we may have an idea of who will be the halftime performer during the broadcast.

Jem Aswad of Variety reported on Friday that Taylor Swift is scheduled to be the halftime performer for Super Bowl 57. TMZ also pointed out that the NFL may have hinted at the pop superstar for the extravaganza.

This would be the first Super Bowl halftime performance for the multi-time Grammy award winning artist. Her 10th studio album Midnights is set to be released on October 21, so several of her singles from the project should still be high on Billboard charts by the time the game rolls around in February. She will have big shoes to fill following up the likes of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and 50 Cent performing during the halftime of Super Bowl 56 this past February.

Super Bowl 57 will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, on February 12, 2023, and will air live on Fox.