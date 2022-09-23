Chargers-Jaguars Week 3 line falls, suggesting Justin Herbert won’t play on Sunday

Update: Adding to the idea that Herbert won’t play on Sunday, he is not throwing in practice Friday, per Daniel Popper. Chase Daniel is taking the first team reps and Keenan Allen isn’t practicing.

Justin Herbert’s ribs injury hasn’t kept him from throwing this week, but he hasn’t been going all out in practice either. Now, we’re seeing the line drop from the Chargers as 7-point favorites down to 3.5 favorites just today at DraftKings Sportsbook. This suggests there is a real concern about Herbert’s health for this matchup.

There’s no doubt that Herbert was in extreme pain in Week 2 against the Chiefs after taking multiple shots to the chest, but he did manage to play through the injury, which turned out to be fractured rib cartilage. We should get the Chargers’ practice report and final injury report soon. Maybe that will help us navigate this information moving forward, but for now lets temper expectations for Herbert.