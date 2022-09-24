Maryland vs. #4 Michigan start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines and Maryland Teripans meet up in Week 4 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

Big Noon Saturday will be live at the Big House for this game and will have Fox’s premier broadcast team of Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt on the call. They’re showing up in Ann Arbor for good reason too. The game marks a matchup between two undefeated teams. Maryland is off to a 3-0 start after knocking off SMU in a tight game last week. Michigan on the other hand has rolled through everybody it has faced on the way to a more expected perfect start.

The Wolverines boast the best offense in the nation, scoring an absurd 55 points per game. They’re also giving up just an average of 5.7 points per contest, though the Terps will be by far their biggest challenge so far after facing Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn. They’ll be without reserve QB, who was last year’s starter, Cade McNamara too after he suffered an injury in their win over the Huskies last week. They still have J.J. McCarthy though and he’s been doing just fine so far.

Maryland’s no slouch, scoring over 40 points per game and giving up less than 20. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, yes that’s Tua’s brother, has been solid early on in his third season. He’s got seven total touchdowns, with six of them coming through the air.

The Wolverines are currently a 17-point favorite and are going off at -700 on the moneyline. The point total is set at 64.5 and bettors can grab Maryland on the moneyline at +645.