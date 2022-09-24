Kent State vs. #1 Georgia start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and Kent State Golden Flashes meet up in Week 4 at Sanford Stadium in Athens Georgia in Week 4. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

Look, the Bulldogs are just different this season. After losing some star players to graduation following their national title win last year, it would’ve been reasonable to expect a small step back for Kirby Smart’s team. But that’s not the case at all. UGA has been ruthless this season, outscoring opponents 130-10 so far in 2022. They didn’t allow their first touchdown of the season until Week 3 against South Carolina, a game which they won 48-7. It’s not like they’re dominating against bad teams either, with two of their three wins coming against Power 5 opponents, South Carolina and Oregon.

The Golden Flashes sit at 1-2 currently and have had just a monster of a schedule to start the season. After opening the season in a loss to Washington, they went to Norman to face Oklahoma in another loss. They got in the win column last week thanks to a dominant performance over FCS LIU, but it gets right back to the hard stuff this week.

Georgia is favored by 45 points with the point total set at 61.5 on Draftkings Sportsbook. There are no moneyline odds for this one since it’s expected to be another show of UGA’s sheer domination.