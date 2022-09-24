Central Michigan vs. #22 Penn State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions and Central Michigan Chippewas meet up in Week 4 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.

Penn State is coming off a massive win on the road over the Auburn Tigers, dominating that game from the start. This could potentially be a trap game for them as they close the non-conference slate. That’s doubtful though with how impressive they’ve looked. Over their last two weeks, they’ve won by a combined 65 points over Auburn and Ohio. Freshman running back Nick Singleton set the world on fire last week with 124 yards and two scores on just 10 carries last week against an SEC defense.

Central Michigan on the other hand has looked, well, bad in 2022. They sit at 1-2 after losses to Oklahoma State and South Alabama. They got back on track last week with a big win over an FCS opponent, but going into Happy Valley to take on Penn State is going to be CMU’s toughest task to date this season. They lost each of their first two games by 14 points, though the Oklahoma State loss was far worse than the score indicated.

The Nittany Lions are a 28-point favorite in this one and are going off on the moneyline at -6000, according to Draftkings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 61.5 and CMU is on the moneyline at +1800.