5 Clemson vs. #19 Wake Forest start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The #5 Clemson and #19 Wake Forest meet up in Week 4 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ABC.

Clemson made it through the first three games without a loss and will play its first road game of 2022 looking for its 14th consecutive victory over Wake Forest, coming off a 48-20 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. With the trajectory of the Demon Deacons program, it is possible Saturday’s matchup has a significant impact on which teams are playing in the ACC Championship Game in December.

While the Wake Forest rushing attack was non-existent in last week’s 37-36 win over the Liberty Flames with 21 yards on the ground, Sam Hartman threw for 325 yards with three scores in his second game back from a blood clot issue that sidelined him for about a month. This is the first of three top-25 matchups on the college football Saturday slate with plenty on the line for both teams.

Clemson is a 8-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -285 moneyline odds, making Wake Forest a +240 underdog. The over/under is set at 55.5.