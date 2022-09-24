17 Baylor vs. Iowa State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The #17 Baylor Bears and Iowa State Cyclones meet up in Week 4 at Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

Baylor’s lone non-conference loss came on the road against the BYU Cougars in overtime in Week 2 but got back on track last weekend with a 42-7 win over the Texas State Bobcats behind 156 rushing yards and three touchdowns from true freshman Richard Reese.

Iowa State ran through its non-conference slate undefeated and crushed the Ohio Bobcats 43-10 as Hunter Dekkers threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson nine times for 93 yards and a score. This matchup could have an impact on who plays for the Big 12 title in December, and oddsmakers are expecting a competitive game.

Iowa State is a 2-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -140 moneyline odds, making Baylor a +120 underdog. The over/under is set at 45.5.