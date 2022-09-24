JMU vs. Appalachian State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The Appalachian State Mountaineers and James Madison Dukes meet up in Week 4 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+.

App State is coming off back-to-back major emotional wins. They went into College Station and knocked off Texas A&M in Week 2. Last week College Gameday came to town and they needed a last-second Hail Mary to topple Troy and move to 2-1 on the season. Their lone loss was a Week 1 game against North Carolina, a bizarre and high-scoring 63-61 affair. So close games are sort of the norm for the Mountaineers.

James Madison is undefeated and are coming off a bye week in Week 3. The Dukes have looked really good in both games, though the quality of opponent does leave a lot to be desired. They crushed Middle Tennessee State 44-7 in Week 1 and throttled an FCS school 63-7 in Week 2. So both the offense and defense are humming along at a solid clip, but App State is by far the best team they’ll have seen up until this point. This game also opens up Sun Belt play for JMU, so they’ll be hoping to make a statement in the program’s first season in the conference.

App State is an 7-point favorite and are going off at -260 on the moneyline, according to Draftkings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 57 and the Dukes are on the moneyline at +220.