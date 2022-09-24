Minnesota vs. #11 Michigan State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and Michigan State Spartans meet up in Week 4 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.

The Spartans lost their first game of the season at the hands of the Washington Huskies last week, plummeting out of the AP Top 25 after being ranked 11th heading into last week’s game. They looked dominant in Week 2 with a 52-0 win over Akron and looked solid in their opener with a big win over Western Michigan.

The Golden Gophers have arguably looked better than MSU this season, posting a 3-0 record and have only allowed 17 points year. Granted, the schedule hasn’t been overly difficult, a 49-7 win over a reeling Colorado team the highlight, but they’ve been efficient and all-around solid since Week 1. The team also lost star WR Chris Autman-Bell for the season with a lower leg injury. The senior leads the team in receiving yards and the program will be seeking an extra year of eligibility, which would be Autman-Bell’s seventh if he wishes to pursue that.

Though this will be by far their biggest challenge of the season so far and an exciting way to open up Big Ten play. By the end of this game, we’ll know a whole lot more about PJ Fleck’s team.

The Golden Gophers are a 2.5-point favorite and are on the moneyline at -145, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is currently set at 50, with Michigan State on the moneyline at +125.