Middle Tennessee vs. #13 Miami start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The No. 22 Miami Hurricanes and Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders meet up in Week 4 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network.

The Canes are hoping to get back on track after a rather poor offensive showing last weekend at Texas A&M. Miami failed to score a touchdown in the 17-9 loss to the Aggies, their first of the year. But in the previous two weeks the Hurricanes’ offense was brilliant, scoring 100 points between Weeks 1 & 2. MTSU’s defense isn’t going to be even remotely the same kind of challenge that A&M gave to Mario Cristobal and company.

The Blue Raiders have rattled off two straight wins after a season-opening drubbing from James Madison. They topped Colorado State and Tennessee State over the last two weeks though and carry some momentum with them down into the South Florida sun for this one. Still, the talent gap between these teams is massive and the Canes are sure to be motivated to get back on track after last week’s poor showing offensively.

Miami is a 25.5-point favorite and is on the moneyline at -3500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Raiders are on the moneyline at +1400 and the point total is currently listed at 53.