21 Texas vs. Texas Tech start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The #21 Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders meet up in Week 4 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

A week after Texas fell short in a near-upset bid against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Longhorns pulled away late to beat the UTSA Roadrunners 41-20 last weekend. With Quinn Ewers likely sidelined a few more games, this is the Hudson Card show for the near future, and he completed 15-of-23 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown, while Bijan Robinson ran for 183 yards and three scores.

Texas Tech is also rolling with a backup quarterback with Tyler Shough still out after suffering a Week 1 injury. The Red Raiders suffered their first loss of the season against the NC State Wolfpack 27-14 on the road last weekend, turning the ball over four times.

Texas is a 7-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -275 moneyline odds, making Texas Tech a +230 underdog. The over/under is set at 61.