Notre Dame vs. North Carolina start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and North Carolina Tar Heels meet up in Week 4 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Notre Dame survived a last-second Hail Mary that was nearly caught in the final seconds of last week’s 24-17 victory over the California Bears for the first win of the season. On the other side, it hasn’t been all that pretty, but North Carolina is undefeated through its first three games of 2022. The Tar Heels allowed 24 points to a depleted Florida A&M roster, needed a stand on a two-point conversion in a 63-61 win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers and went into the fourth quarter tied with the Georgia State Panthers last weekend before coming away with a seven-point win.

North Carolina is listed as a 2.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Notre Dame the +115 moneyline underdog. That makes UNC the -135 chalk, with the over/under is set at 55.5.