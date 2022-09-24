18 Florida vs. #15 Tennessee start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The #18 Florida and #15 Tennessee meet up in Week 4 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

Florida survived a tough spot last weekend in a 31-28 home win over the USF Bulls. That matchup was sandwiched in between tough SEC contests as the Gators lost to the Kentucky Wildcats the week before and will get set for a big one at Tennessee on Saturday. The Volunteers have plenty of momentum as a program early in the Josh Heupel era with a 3-0 record, and they’re coming off a dominant win over the Akron Zips 63-6 last weekend. Tennessee used plenty of backups and still finished with 676 total yards of offense.

Tennessee is a 11-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -360 moneyline odds, making Florida a +295 underdog. The over/under is set at 63.