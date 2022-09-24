Indiana vs. Cincinnati start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The Indiana Hoosiers and Cincinnati Bearcats meet up in Week 4 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

Two of Indiana’s three victories came by three points, but the Hoosiers are 3-0 heading into this big game on the road. Indiana opened with a 23-20 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini, came from behind to beat Idaho 35-22 and rallied to beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 33-30 in overtime last weekend.

Connor Bazelak threw for 364 yards with two touchdowns. Cincinnati fell short in a season-opening loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks 31-24 but took care of business against Kennesaw State and the Miami (OH) RedHawks. Ben Bryant is off to a strong start in his return to the Bearcats, completing 70.1% of his passes for 863 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Cincinnati is a 16.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -750 moneyline odds, making Indiana a +550 underdog. The over/under is set at 57.