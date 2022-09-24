15 Oregon vs. Washington State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The #15 Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars meet up in Week 4 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

Oregon got off the mat from an embarrassing 49-3 neutral-site loss to the Georgia Bulldogs and crushed Eastern Washington before looking impressive in a 41-20 win over the BYU Cougars last weekend. Bo Nix threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 35 rushing yards and three additional scores on the ground as the Ducks head into Pac-12 play.

Not many people expected Washington State to be undefeated at this point, but the Cougars went through the non-conference slate unscathed highlighted by a road win over the Wisconsin Badgers. Incarnate Word transfer Cameron Ward threw for 299 yards with four touchdowns and an interception in last week’s 38-7 win over the Colorado State Rams.

Oregon is a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -250 moneyline odds, making Washington State a +210 underdog. The over/under is set at 57.5.