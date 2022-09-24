Tulsa vs. #16 Ole Miss start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The #16 Ole Miss Rebels and Tulsa Golden Hurricane meet up in Week 4 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network.

Ole Miss started Jaxson Dart for the first and third games of 2022 with Luke Altmyer getting the nod in Week 2, and the official winner of the Rebels’ quarterback competition has not been announced heading into the fourth game of the season. The Rebels are coming off a 42-0 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last weekend, and they rushed for 316 yards and six touchdowns, led by Zach Evans, who ran for 134 yards and a couple scores.

Tulsa lost to the Wyoming Cowboys in double overtime in the season opener but moved to 2-1 with wins over the Northern Illinois Huskies and Jacksonville State. Davis Brin is the NCAA leader in passing yards with 1,206, which is more than 100 more yards than any other quarterback.

Ole Miss is a 21-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -1800 moneyline odds, making Tulsa a +1000 underdog. The over/under is set at 65.5