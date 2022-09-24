Arizona vs. California start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The Arizona Wildcats and California Golden Bears meet up in Week 4 at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona beat the San Diego State Aztecs 38-20 in the season opener, lost to the Mississippi State Bulldogs 39-17 and got back above .500 with a 31-28 home win over North Dakota State last weekend. Jayden de Laura threw for 229 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 50 yards on 10 attempts and added another score on the ground.

California came close to hauling in a Hail Mary in the final seconds of last week’s 24-17 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the first loss of its season following wins over UC Davis and the UNLV Rebels. Jack Plummer completed just 16-of-37 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown along with a rushing score as the Bears get ready for conference play.

California is a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -165 moneyline odds, making Arizona a +140 underdog. The over/under is set at 50.5.