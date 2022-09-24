NIU vs. #8 Kentucky start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The #8 Kentucky Wildcats and Northern Illinois Huskies meet up in Week 4 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

Kentucky will play another MAC team before going on a stretch of seven straight games against SEC opponents. The Wildcats avoided a letdown coming off a big win over the Florida Gators on the road and took care of business in a 31-0 win over Youngstown State last weekend as Will Levis threw for 377 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed for a TD.

Northern Illinois lost consecutive games to the Tulsa Green Wave and Vanderbilt Commodores, and starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi left last week’s game with lower body injury.

Kentucky is a 27-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -4000 moneyline odds, making Northern Illinois a +1500 underdog. The over/under is set at 54.