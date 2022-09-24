10 Arkansas vs. #24 Texas A&M start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The #10 Arkansas Razorbacks and #24 Texas A&M Aggies meet up in Week 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Arkansas will enter this big-time matchup with a 3-0 record after pulling off wins in a tough two weeks with wins over the Cincinnati Bearcats and South Carolina Gamecocks. The Razorbacks looked to be in trouble with a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter against Bobby Petrino-led Missouri State last weekend but scored three touchdowns in the final quarter to take the lead and pull ahead for a 38-27 win.

Texas A&M made an early switch at quarterback by going with LSU Tigers transfer Max Johnson in last week’s 17-9 win over the Miami Hurricanes, replacing Haynes King at QB1 following a loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Johnson will get a big test to prove to the coaching staff he is the guy going forward.

Texas A&M is a 2-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -125 moneyline odds, making +105 underdogs. The over/under is set at 50.