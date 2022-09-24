Vanderbilt vs. #2 Alabama start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The #2 Alabama Crimson Tide and Vanderbilt Commodores meet up in Week 4 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network.

Alabama hammered Louisiana-Monroe 63-7 the week after surviving a major scare from the Texas Longhorns as the Crimson Tide finished with 509 yards of offense. Bryce Young completed 13-of-18 passes for 236 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, and the Alabama rushing attack averaged 7.0 yards per carry for 273 yards and three scores on the ground.

Vanderbilt already exceeded its projected season-long win total after winning three of its first four games of 2022. Head coach Clark Lea is way ahead of schedule in this rebuild in Year 2, and the Commodores are coming off a 38-28 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies. AJ Swann received his first start in place of Mike Wright, and the true freshman threw four touchdown passes.

Alabama is a 40.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board. The over/under is set at 58.5.