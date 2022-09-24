Wisconsin vs. #3 Ohio State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The #3 Ohio State Buckeyes and Wisconsin Badgers meet up in Week 4 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Ohio State ran through its non-conference slate undefeated, and its offense exploded last weekend when it went for 763 yards of offense in a 77-21 win over the Toledo Rockets. Tight end Cade Stover came 17 yards away from the Buckeyes having four pass catchers finish with at least 100 receiving yards in the game, and CJ Stroud threw five touchdowns.

Wisconsin rebounded from a stunning loss to the Washington State Cougars by hammering the New Mexico State Aggies, which might be the worst FBS program, by a score of 66-7. Third-year starting quarterback Graham Mertz has struggled quite a bit in his time with Wisconsin, but he’s off to a strong start, completing 71% of passes for 697 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions heading into Big Ten play.

Ohio State is an 19.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -1150 moneyline odds, making Wisconsin +750 underdogs. The over/under is set at 57.