Kansas State vs. #6 Oklahoma start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The #6 Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas State Wildcats meet up in Week 4 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

Oklahoma won all three non-conference games by at least 30 points, highlighted by last weekend’s 49-14 destruction of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first game of the post-Scott Frost era. The Sooners did not play their starters the entire game and still totaled 580 yards of offense in a they trailed 7-0 but went into the fourth quarter up 49-7.

Kansas State looked good in a blowout win over the Missouri Tigers but lost to the Tulane Green Wave 17-10 as two-touchdown favorites last weekend. The Wildcats won the turnover battle 2-0 and still managed just 10 points of offense heading into a game where they need to score a ton of points to keep it competitive.

Oklahoma is a 13.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -500 moneyline odds, making Kansas State a +400 underdog. The over/under is set at 53.