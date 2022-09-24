7 USC vs. Oregon State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The #7 USC Trojans and Oregon State Beavers meet up in Week 4 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network.

USC will get its biggest test of the Lincoln Riley era after rolling through the first three games without a loss. Caleb Williams had another big day, throwing for 284 yards with two touchdowns, and running backs Austin Jones and Travis Dye both ran for more than 100 yards on the ground.

Oregon State smashed Montana State, which is the fourth-ranked team in the FCS, with a 68-28 score as Chance Nolan completed 19-of-25 passes for 276 yards with four touchdowns. The Beavers rolled through a relatively tough non-conference slate with Boise State and Fresno State undefeated, heading into what is a huge opportunity for the program.

USC is a 6-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -230 moneyline odds, making Oregon State a +195 underdog. The over/under is set at 70.5.