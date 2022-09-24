Wyoming vs. #19 BYU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The #19 BYU Cougars and Wyoming Cowboys meet up in Week 4 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

BYU is coming off consecutive tough matchups and split games against the Baylor Bears and Oregon Ducks. The Cougars knocked off Baylor at home in double overtime but went on the road and lost to Oregon 41-20 for the first loss of the season. The Cougars allowed 439 yards of offense, and Jarren Hall completed 29-of-41 passes for 305 yards with two touchdowns in the loss.

Wyoming won three consecutive games after a season-opening loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Andrew Peasley completed 18-of-23 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown and interception in last week’s 17-14 upset win over the Air Force Falcons.

BYU is a 21.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -1800 moneyline odds, making Wyoming a +1000 underdog. The over/under is set at 50.