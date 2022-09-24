14 Utah vs. Arizona State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 4 game

The #14 Utah Utes and Arizona State Sun Devils meet up in Week 4 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Utah scored three touchdowns in the second quarter of last week’s 35-7 win over a San Diego State Aztecs team that lost starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister with an injury early in the game. Cameron Rising threw for 224 yards with four touchdowns for the Utes, which will take a 2-1 record into Pac-12 play.

Arizona State lost to the Eastern Michigan Eagles, which also played a decent portion of the game without their starting QB Taylor Powell. This led to the firing of Herm Edwards, and running backs coach Shaun Aguano will take over the program on an interim basis for the rest of the season.

Utah is a 16-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -675 moneyline odds, making Arizona State a +500 underdog. The over/under is set at 54.