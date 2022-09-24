Mexico vs. Peru live stream: How to watch international friendly via live stream

Mexico will face Peru in El Tri’s first of two friendlies during the international break as the team prepares for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mexico has struggled a bit in international play lately, winning just one of the last five matches. Peru come into this contest with two wins in the last three matches.

Here’s how you can catch Saturday’s action between Mexico and Peru.

Mexico vs. Peru

Date: Saturday, September 24

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: Univision, TUDN

Livestream: fuboTV

El Tri need to find more efficiency in front of goal. The striker combination of Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano should be better but Mexico have scored just four goals over the last five games, with three coming against Suriname. For this team to make a deep run at the World Cup, the attacking play must come around.

Peru come into this match winning two of the last three, with the loss coming in penalties to Australia. Andre Carrillo will headline this group, but midfielders Christian Cueva and Edison Flores will be crucial in support play. Peru missed out on the 2022 World Cup, so this is the best chance to assess where this group stands in international play.