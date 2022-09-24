10 Arkansas vs. #23 Texas A&M: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The #10 Arkansas Razorbacks and #23 Texas A&M Aggies meet up in Week 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Both programs should be in contention to establish themselves as the second-best team in the SEC West behind the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Arkansas (3-0, 1-0 SEC) survived a scare from Bobby Petrino-led Missouri State in a 38-27 victory as it went into the fourth quarter trailing by 10 point, and KJ Jefferson threw for 385 yards with two touchdowns and an interception with 40 rushing yards and another score. Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) will play its first SEC game in its second matchup since a change at quarterback as LSU Tigers transfer Max Johnson replaced Haynes King for last week’s 17-9 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

Texas A&M is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -125 on the moneyline. That makes Arkansas a +105 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.