Maryland vs. #4 Michigan: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The Maryland Terrapins and No. 4 Michigan Wolverines with meet Saturday, September 24 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on FOX. It’s the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Maryland (3-0, 0-0) has won three straight for the second straight season after beating SMU, 34-27, on Saturday. The Terps started 4-0 last season before finishes 7-6.

Michigan (3-0, 0-0) whipped UConn 59-0 on Saturday. The Wolverines have scored over 50 points in each of their wins this season.

Michigan is a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -850 on the moneyline. That makes Maryland a +600 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.5.

Maryland vs. Michigan

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: Noon

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.