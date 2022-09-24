15 Oregon vs. Washington State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars meet up in Week 4 at Martin Stadium in Puillman, Washington. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Both teams look to get off to a good start in the Pac-12.

Oregon (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) seemed to get its season back on track last Saturday with a 41-20 win over BYU. Washington State (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) continued its perfect start to the season wth a 38-7 win over Colorado State.

Oregon is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -250 on the moneyline. That makes Washington State a +210 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.5.

#15 Oregon vs. Washington State

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.