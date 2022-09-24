Kansas State vs. #6 Oklahoma: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The #6 Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas State Wildcats meet up in Week 4 at Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The Sooners crushed every team on their schedule through three games as it heads into Big 12 play.

Oklahoma (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) won every game by at least 30 points this season and embarrassed the Nebraska Cornhuskers 49-14 last weekend behind 580 yards of offense that included 312 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Kansas State (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) is coming off a 17-10 loss to the Tulane Green Wave as a two-touchdown favorite last weekend, possibly looking too far ahead of this week’s big-time matchup.

Oklahoma is a 13.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -500 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas State a +400 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.