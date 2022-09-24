13 Utah vs. Arizona State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The #13 Utah Utes and Arizona State Sun Devils meet up in Week 4 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. The Utes will enter conference play as one of the favorites in the Pac-12, while the Sun Devils will play their first game of the post-Herm Edwards era.

Utah (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) crushed Southern Utah and the San Diego State Aztecs in consecutive week following a brutal season-opening loss to the Florida Gators, and quarterback Cameron Rising threw for 224 yards and four touchdowns last weekend. Arizona State (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) lost to the Eastern Michigan Eagles last Saturday and with the mess the program is involved in with the NCAA, head coach Herm Edwards was fired the following day with running backs coach Shaun Aguano taking over on an interim basis.

Utah is a 16-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -675 on the moneyline. That makes Arizona State a +500 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.

#14 Utah vs. Arizona State

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.