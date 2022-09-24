Kent State vs. #1 Georgia: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The Kent State Golden Flashes and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Week 4 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff is set for noon p.m. ET and the game will air on the SEC Network. The top-ranked Bulldogs are expected to have another walkover before hitting the teeth of their schedule.

Kent State (1-2, 0-0 MAC) won its first game of the season Saturday, a 63-10 blowout over Long Island.

Georgia (3-0, 0-0 SEC) opened its SEC season with an impressive 48-7 beatdown of South Carolina. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 130-10 this season.

Georgia is a 45-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. There are no moneyline odds, but the point total set at 61.5.

Kent State vs. Georgia

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: Noon

TV channel: SECN+/ESPN+

Live stream: SECN+, ESPN app

