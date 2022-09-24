 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kent State vs. #1 Georgia: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

Kent State vs. Georgia face off on Saturday, September 24. We break down how to watch.

By nafselon76

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Georgia at South Carolina Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Kent State Golden Flashes and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Week 4 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff is set for noon p.m. ET and the game will air on the SEC Network. The top-ranked Bulldogs are expected to have another walkover before hitting the teeth of their schedule.

Kent State (1-2, 0-0 MAC) won its first game of the season Saturday, a 63-10 blowout over Long Island.

Georgia (3-0, 0-0 SEC) opened its SEC season with an impressive 48-7 beatdown of South Carolina. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 130-10 this season.

Georgia is a 45-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. There are no moneyline odds, but the point total set at 61.5.

Kent State vs. Georgia

Date: Saturday, September 24
Start time: Noon
TV channel: SECN+/ESPN+
Live stream: SECN+, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to SECN+ or ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

More From DraftKings Nation