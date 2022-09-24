Duke vs. Kansas: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The Duke Blue Devils and Kansas Jayhawks meet up in Week 4 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on FS1. Both teams has gotten off to surprising 3-0 starts.

Duke (3-0, 0-0) has been playing good football under new head coach Mike Elko, a 48-20 win over North Carolina A&T has the Blue Devils undefeated.

Kansas (3-0, 1-0) is 3-0 for the first time since 2007 after a 48-30 road win over the Houston Cougars.

Kansas is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -280 on the moneyline. That makes Duke a +235 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 63.5.

Duke vs. Kansas

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: Noon

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.