Wyoming vs. #12 BYU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The Wyoming Cowboys and #12 BYU Cougars meet up in Week 4 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. The Cougars are coming off their first loss of the season but will enter as heavy favorites over the Cowboys, which are looking for their fourth win in a row.

BYU (2-1) went down 38-7 midway through the third quarter in last weekend’s 41-20 loss to the Oregon Ducks as it returns home where it knocked off the Baylor Bears in double overtime a couple weeks ago. Wyoming (3-1, 1-0 Mountain West) lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini 38-6 in the season opener and won three in a row including an impressive upset win over the Air Force Falcons 17-14 last weekend in its first conference matchup.

BYU is a 21.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1800 on the moneyline. That makes Wyoming a +1000 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.

Wyoming vs. #12 BYU

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.