Central Michigan vs. #14 Penn State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The Central Michigan Chippewas and the No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions meet up in Week 4 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network. Penn State will try to start 4-0 for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

Central Michigan (1-2, 0-0 MAC) won its first game of the 2022 season, a 41-0 decision over FCS Bucknell.

Penn State (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) looked good in a decisive 41-12 win over the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Penn State is a 28-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -6000 on the moneyline. That makes Central Michigan a +1800 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.5.

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: Noon

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it on BTN via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to BTN. If you don’t have a cable login to watch, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.