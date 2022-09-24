Minnesota vs. Michigan State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and Michigan State Spartans meet up in Week 4 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). The Spartans and Gophers will try to get off to a good start in the conference opener.

Minnesota (3-0, 0-0 B1G) continued its early-season surge with a 49-7 win over the Colorado Buffaloes. Michigan State (2-1, 0-0 B1G) fell out of the Top 25 after a 39-28 road loss at the Washington Huskies.

Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -145 on the moneyline. That makes Michigan State a +125 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.

Minnesota vs. Michigan State

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it on BTN via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to BTN. If you don’t have a cable login to watch, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.