5 Clemson vs. #21 Wake Forest: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The #5 Clemson Tigers and #21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons meet up in Week 4 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ABC. Both teams are undefeated and jockeying for position at the top of the ACC.

Clemson (3-0, 1-0 ACC) remained undefeated after a 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech is a non-conference game.

Wake Forest (3-0, 0-0 ACC) needed late-game heroics to outlast Liberty and remain undefeated. The Deacons return quarterback Sam Hartman, who will be needed if there’s any chance for Wake to reach their second-straight ACC Championship Game.

Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -285 on the moneyline. That makes Wake Forest a +240 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.5.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: Noon

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.