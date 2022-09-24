7 USC vs. Oregon State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The #7 USC Trojans and Oregon State Beavers meet up in Week 4 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The Trojans will get its biggest test of the Lincoln Riley era and will get the Beavers’ best effort on Saturday night.

USC (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) put together an impressive effort last weekend in a 45-17 home win over the Fresno State Bulldogs behind Caleb Williams’ 284 yards and two touchdown passes, and Austin Jones and Travis Dye both rushed for more than 100 yards. Oregon State (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12) will play its first conference game after blowing out Montana State, which is one of the top FCS teams in the country, and Chance Nolan threw for 276 yards with four touchdowns.

USC is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -230 on the moneyline. That makes Oregon State a +195 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 70.5.

#7 USC vs. Oregon State

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

You can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.