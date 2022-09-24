Wisconsin vs. #3 Ohio State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The #3 Ohio State Buckeyes and Wisconsin Badgers meet up in Week 4 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Buckeyes will look to remain undefeated in the first Big Ten matchup of 2022 for both programs.

Ohio State (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) held on to beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 21-10 in the season opener and crushed the Arkansas State Red Wolves Wolves and Toledo Rockets in consecutive weeks. Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) rebounded from a disappointing loss to the Washington State Cougars by hammering an overmatched New Mexico State Aggies program 66-7 last weekend as Graham Mertz completed 12-of-15 passes for 251 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Ohio State is an 19.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1150 on the moneyline. That makes Wisconsin a +750 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.