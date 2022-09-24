Vanderbilt vs. #2 Alabama: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The Vanderbilt Commodores and #2 Alabama Crimson Tide meet up in Week 4 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. The Crimson Tide will open up SEC play on Saturday night against one of the most surprising teams in the conference.

Alabama (3-0, 0-0 SEC) survived a scare from the Texas Longhorns and rebounded with a 63-7 domination of the Louisville-Monroe Warhawks last weekend as the Crimson Tide finished with 509 yards of offense. Vanderbilt (3-1, 0-1 SEC) already surpassed its season-long win total as Clark Lea has the program going in the right direction in Year 2 as it searches for first SEC win with the new head coach.

Alabama is a 40.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board, with the point total set at 58.5.

Vanderbilt vs. #2 Alabama

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with an SEC Network subscription

