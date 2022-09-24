17 Baylor vs. Iowa State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 4

The #17 Baylor Bears and Iowa State Cyclones meet up in Week 4 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN2. The Bears and Cyclones try to get off to a good start in their BIG XII opener.

No. 17 Baylor (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) bounced back with a 42-7 win over Texas State after losing to BYU the previous week. Iowa State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) remained undefeated and cruised to a 43-10 win over Ohio.

The Cyclones are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at -140 on the moneyline. Baylor, the underdog, is +120 on the moneyline.

#17 Baylor vs. Iowa State

Date: Saturday, September 24

Start time: Noon

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.